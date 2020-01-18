OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Shares Up 4.7%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)’s share price shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28, 228,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 271,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

OTCMKTS:TLLTF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry. It focuses on the development of technology driven infrastructure platform to deliver cannabis products and services to the legalized cannabis industry. The company was founded on June 22, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

