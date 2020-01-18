Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.15.

Shares of OC stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 1,437,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $44.46 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,832.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,834 shares of company stock worth $4,248,079. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

