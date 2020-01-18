Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of OXFD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,056. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $427.12 million, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.48.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Oxford Immunotec Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oxford Immunotec Global news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

