Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

OXLC opened at $8.92 on Thursday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 210,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 64.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 113,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 15.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $411,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter worth about $189,000.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

