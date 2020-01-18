PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in PACCAR by 2,911.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

