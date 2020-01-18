Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PPBI. Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of PPBI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. 158,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,819. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.23. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.66 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 18,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $582,070.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

