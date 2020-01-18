PAL Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,321.00 (PAL)

PAL Network (CURRENCY:PAL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One PAL Network token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, CoinBene, DOBI trade and IDEX. PAL Network has a total market capitalization of $194,337.00 and approximately $2,321.00 worth of PAL Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAL Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAL Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.42 or 0.03040361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00199606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00029536 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00129343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PAL Network

PAL Network launched on January 11th, 2018. PAL Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,524,050 tokens. The official website for PAL Network is www.pal.network . The Reddit community for PAL Network is /r/PolicyPalNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PAL Network is medium.com/@policypalnet . PAL Network’s official Twitter account is @PolicyPalNET

PAL Network Token Trading

PAL Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, DEx.top, Bilaxy, CPDAX, DOBI trade, DDEX, Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAL Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAL Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAL Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAL Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.