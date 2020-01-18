Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in AT&T by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

AT&T stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $280.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

