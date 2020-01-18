Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NYSE:PAM traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $955.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. Pampa Energia has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $39.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 197.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,615,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,492,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 284,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pampa Energia by 896.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Institutional investors own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

