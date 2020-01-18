Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE PE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,018,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,550. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

