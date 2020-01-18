Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parsons from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,055. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Parsons during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,178,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,578,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,750,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

