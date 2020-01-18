Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading 9.4% Higher

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) shares traded up 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.17 and last traded at $3.02, 7,726,014 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 4,767,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.29). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $540.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Party City Holdco’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,651.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 212,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

