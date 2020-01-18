PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Hits $1,591.48 on Major Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for $1,591.48 or 0.17817308 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $14.65 million and approximately $274,287.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00036601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $518.06 or 0.05804076 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026801 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00034167 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127567 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001198 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,204 tokens. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

