PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PBF Logistics LP engages in owning, leasing, operating, developing and acquiring crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets. PBF Logistics LP is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

PBFX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.56. 57,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 65.51% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,676,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after purchasing an additional 850,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the second quarter worth $54,080,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in PBF Logistics by 6.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 704,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PBF Logistics by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in PBF Logistics by 71.0% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 120,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PBF Logistics (PBFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.