PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0042 (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $221,178.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, DDEX, Hotbit and Bibox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. It launched on May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,687,084 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Switcheo Network, Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, Bilaxy and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

