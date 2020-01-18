Pearson (LON:PSON) PT Lowered to GBX 650

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its price objective decreased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 650 ($8.55) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSON. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Pearson to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 600 ($7.89) in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pearson from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 658.91 ($8.67).

Shares of LON PSON traded up GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 588.60 ($7.74). 6,806,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 955 ($12.56). The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 638.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 745.43.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

