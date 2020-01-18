Peel Hunt Boosts Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Price Target to GBX 7,000

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) had its price objective upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 7,000 ($92.08) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Games Workshop Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,750 ($62.48) price target on the stock.

LON:GAW opened at GBX 7,005 ($92.15) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. Games Workshop Group has a one year low of GBX 2,785 ($36.64) and a one year high of GBX 7,125 ($93.73). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,050.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,094.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 145.90 ($1.92) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Games Workshop Group will post 17600.0001608 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.59) dividend. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $35.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Games Workshop Group’s payout ratio is 0.59%.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree purchased 107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,022 ($66.06) per share, for a total transaction of £5,373.54 ($7,068.59).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

