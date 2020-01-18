Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Hochschild Mining to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 205.50 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

LON:HOC opened at GBX 170.30 ($2.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 165.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 191.82. The company has a market cap of $875.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 150.30 ($1.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 232.20 ($3.05).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.