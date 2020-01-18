Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTB. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread to a market perform rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Whitbread to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,639.38 ($61.03).

Whitbread stock traded down GBX 106 ($1.39) on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,481 ($58.95). 542,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,765.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,486.72. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 3,927 ($51.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total transaction of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

