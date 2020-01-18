Peercoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $43,340.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.07 million and approximately $43,340.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, CoinEgg and BX Thailand.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,894.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.97 or 0.04153017 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004378 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00620116 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,913,323 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitsane, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, WEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.