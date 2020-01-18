Peerguess (GUESS) Trading 19.1% Higher Over Last Week

Peerguess (CURRENCY:GUESS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Peerguess has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. Peerguess has a market capitalization of $10,788.00 and $35.00 worth of Peerguess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerguess token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Peerguess

Peerguess was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Peerguess’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,537,668 tokens. The official message board for Peerguess is medium.com/@peerguess . Peerguess’ official website is peerguess.com . Peerguess’ official Twitter account is @peerguess

Buying and Selling Peerguess

Peerguess can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerguess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerguess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerguess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

