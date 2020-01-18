PegNet (PEG) Price Down 45.1% Over Last Week

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $48,485.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.03310531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011134 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00203119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00132459 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,051,109,741 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

