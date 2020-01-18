Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Peloton’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PTON. William Blair began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Shares of PTON opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Peloton during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

