Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Purchases 1,125 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.3% of Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.70. 12,182,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,144,860. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $403.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $133.30 and a 12-month high of $204.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

