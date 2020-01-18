Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) Receives $5.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 92,959 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

PEI opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

