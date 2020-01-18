Peoples Financial Services CORP. Buys 55 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,979,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,228. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.18 and its 200 day moving average is $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $174.53 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

