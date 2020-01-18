Peoples Financial Services CORP. Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 64,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.00 and a twelve month high of $141.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.