People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Receives $17.00 Average PT from Analysts

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBCT. Raymond James began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

PBCT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 7,633,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,065,055. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. People’s United Financial has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $143,933.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George P. Carter sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $252,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,044.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,912 shares of company stock worth $10,339,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,653.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

