Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys 96,629 Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 492,149 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,629 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Covanta were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of Covanta by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 212,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Covanta by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 601,589 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 127,929 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Covanta by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Covanta by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Covanta stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Covanta Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Covanta had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,000.00%.

CVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

