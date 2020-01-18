Peregrine Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 166,510 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166,510 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,354,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of M.D.C. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDC opened at $42.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $46.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

