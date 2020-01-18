Peregrine Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 662,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Catchmark Timber Trust worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Catchmark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 1,134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 33,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Catchmark Timber Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of CTT opened at $11.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. Catchmark Timber Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 119.09% and a negative return on equity of 48.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catchmark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catchmark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.