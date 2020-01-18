Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $6.83 Million Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $30,212.92. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,776 shares of company stock worth $165,287 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OFC opened at $29.99 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $159.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OFC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

