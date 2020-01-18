Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of Benefitfocus worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,740,000 after buying an additional 627,806 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $5,567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 39.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 524,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1,673.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 88,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12-month low of $18.99 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.86.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point began coverage on Benefitfocus in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.55.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

