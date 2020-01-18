Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 47.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 39.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFSC stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

