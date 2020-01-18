Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 586 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 252,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $8,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 640.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Sanmina Corp has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Sanmina’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at $878,528.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,972 shares of company stock worth $7,741,768 in the last ninety days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

