Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Trading 10.1% Higher

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34, 145,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 134% from the average session volume of 62,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the second quarter valued at about $608,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.