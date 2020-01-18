Persimmon (LON:PSN) PT Raised to GBX 3,050

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,025 ($26.64) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Persimmon presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($38.03) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,657.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,250.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

