Pesetacoin (PTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.00

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Pesetacoin has a total market capitalization of $187,416.00 and $14.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pesetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. During the last week, Pesetacoin has traded 17.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pesetacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00677798 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008120 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

Pesetacoin (PTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,284,009 coins. Pesetacoin’s official website is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pesetacoin Coin Trading

Pesetacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pesetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pesetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.