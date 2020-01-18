PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PETQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PetIQ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of PetIQ in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PETQ traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $30.74. 299,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,912. PetIQ has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $186.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PetIQ will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Newland bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $980,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,569,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 182,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 556,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 136,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 133,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 925,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after purchasing an additional 100,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.