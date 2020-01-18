Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 188,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,015,972,000 after buying an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.51. 21,896,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,895,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

