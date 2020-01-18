PGGM Investments Decreases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 183,652 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $31,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $117.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. Celanese had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.59.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

