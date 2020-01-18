PGGM Investments Has $29.79 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 172,977 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.22% of Darden Restaurants worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,821,245,000 after acquiring an additional 559,649 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,824.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 546,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,561,000 after acquiring an additional 528,093 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,908,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 217,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 91.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 397,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189,465 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.62.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $117.39. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.25 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

