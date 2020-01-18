PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 192.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,290 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $36,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,649,000 after buying an additional 1,501,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after purchasing an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after purchasing an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $927,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,366,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $101.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $104.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $97.05.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.