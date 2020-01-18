PGGM Investments Sells 1,150,698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,150,698 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $156,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

