PGGM Investments Sells 115,496 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,496 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Robert Half International were worth $27,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHI. CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $63.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

