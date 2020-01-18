PGGM Investments Sells 347,093 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 347,093 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $153.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.39. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

In related news, EVP E William Parsley III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $3,044,000.00. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

