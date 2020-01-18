PGGM Investments Takes Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 190,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,143,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 73.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $415.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.16 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $469,087.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.