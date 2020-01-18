PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Shares of PHAS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.85. 512,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,417. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 13.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $172.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.51.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 1,768.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 3,673.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 31,568 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 796,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 144,535 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

