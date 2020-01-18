Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.71

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.71 and traded as low as $15.52. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 104,467 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.62.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:PML)
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
