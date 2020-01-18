Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 143.5% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 115.1% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BOND stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.63. 88,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,867. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

